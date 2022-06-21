Left Menu

Panama's president says diagnosed with rare blood disorder

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2022 04:21 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 04:21 IST
Panama's president says diagnosed with rare blood disorder

Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo said on Monday he has been diagnosed with a rare blood disorder known as myelodysplastic syndrome and that he will be seeking a second medical opinion.

Myelodysplastic syndrome is considered a type of cancer by the American Cancer Society. Cortizo said in a statement that his prognosis was "medium-risk." He said he received the diagnosis on June 16 after routine bloodwork in May showed a drop in his hemoglobin and white blood cell count and that he will receive a second opinion from specialists in Houston, Texas in July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

