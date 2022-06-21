Left Menu

Goa CM appeals to people to make yoga integral part of daily life

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 21-06-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 14:10 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday appealed to people to create awareness about the benefits of yoga and make it an integral part of daily life.

On the occasion of the International Yoga Day, Sawant performed yoga along with common citizens at a state-level function organized at the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Stadium at Bambolim village near the state capital Panaji.

Later, the CM in a tweet said, "Wishes to all on the occasion of #InternationalDayofYoga. Let us together create awareness about the benefit of yoga and make yoga an integral part of our daily lives." "Yoga relaxes the body, calms the mind, and enriches Atman. On the #InternationalYogaDay, I urge everyone to practice Yoga for the enrichment of Atman," he said in another tweet.

Union Minister of State for Food Processing Prahlad Singh Patel attended a Yoga Day program at Fort Aguada in Sinquerim village in North Goa district, while Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik participated in a function in Old Goa.

Naik said people across the globe have been commemorating this day. "The theme for this year is Yoga for Humanity. Yoga connects humanity and also countries together," he said.

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte, who participated in the function at Fort Aguada, many people realized the importance of yoga during the COVID-19 times.

"We realized the importance of having a disciplined life and yoga teaches it," he said, adding that mental and physical wellness is important for life.

He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for spreading the importance of yoga at the global level.

