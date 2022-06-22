Left Menu

Texas boy, 5, dies after being left in hot car for hours

She found him unresponsive, still buckled in, and called 911.The sheriffs office said the child was pronounced dead at the scene.The mother told the sheriff her son had got out of his car seat by himself before, but the family was using a rental vehicle that may have been unfamiliar to him.The sheriffs office said Tuesday that investigators responded to the scene and the case is open.

PTI | Houston | Updated: 22-06-2022 00:01 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 00:01 IST
Texas boy, 5, dies after being left in hot car for hours
  • Country:
  • United States

A 5-year-old boy has died after being left in a vehicle in the Houston area as his mother prepared for a birthday party and as temperatures soared past 100 degrees, authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the boy died Monday as his family was getting ready to celebrate his 8-year-old sister's birthday. The boy, his sister and his mother went to the store to buy some items for the party, and when they returned home, the mother assumed both children had got out of the car on their own.

“She's excited, trying to get things together,” Gonzalez said.

The sheriff said about two to three hours after the mother went into the house, she began looking for her son and went to the car. She found him unresponsive, still buckled in, and called 911.

The sheriff's office said the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The mother told the sheriff her son had got out of his car seat by himself before, but the family was using a rental vehicle that may have been unfamiliar to him.

The sheriff's office said Tuesday that investigators responded to the scene and the case is open. The office said investigators will meet with the district attorney's office to present their findings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
2
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022