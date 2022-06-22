Left Menu

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 189 to show results of Kashimo vs. Hakari fight

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 22-06-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 16:57 IST
. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 189 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Image Credit: Twitter / Jujutsu Kaisen
  • Country:
  • Japan

The battle between Kanji Hakari and Hajime Kashimo is on. Kashimo is about to defeat his opponent but the gambler Hakari vows not to give up. So the fight continues in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 189. Hopefully, the chapter might show the winner.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 188, titled "Tokyo No. 2 Colony, Part 7," features the two players running in parallel at high speed in the center of the metal compartment. They take advantage of the climate around them and continue tossing the remaining materials at each other. After a while, Kashimo crushes Hakari's face at close range and his skull becomes visible.

But Kashimo understands no matter how Hakari's curse technique is, he could die if he crushes his head. So he targets his head. Meanwhile, Hakari starts repairing from where she was broken, and she recovers quickly.

Kashimo builds up enough charge to attack Hakari multiple times with his electricity, but the previously restored Cursed Technique and Cursed Energy save Hakari several times. While it is Hakari's terms, Kashimo noticed Hakari was getting faster with his attacks. The chapter ends with Hakari just unleashing another domain expansion which surprised Kashimo.

Fans were expecting to see Kashimo and Hakari's clashing in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 189. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 189 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, June 26, 2022. The upcoming chapter might show the result of the most awaited fight of the arc.

The raw scans would surface two to three days before the release. The chapter will be released at different times in different countries so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Fans can read all the published chapters of the Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter on the official manga platforms, including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and MangaPlus.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Japanese manga series.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1054 & final saga: Fans could get more scoops on One Piece Day!

