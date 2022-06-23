Left Menu

Are Salman Khan, Siddharth Nigam shooting for 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'?

Actor Siddharth Nigam's latest social media post, featuring Salman Khan, has fuelled rumours that the 'Baalveer' actor will be part of the upcoming Bollywood movie 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-06-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 21:37 IST
Siddharth Nigam (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The 'Baalveer' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a selfie with superstar Salman.

In the picture, Siddharth donned a white t-shirt while Salman wore a black t-shirt with an earring in his left ear. Sharing the post, he wrote, "After a looooonggg time. With the One n only @beingsalmankhan sir #salmankhan #siddharthnigam."

As soon as he dropped a cool and happy selfie, fans speculated that these two actors would be coming together in Salman's upcoming film. A fan wrote, "Really can't waitt".

Another fan commented, "CANT WAIT FOR #KEKD" 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and the title was initially announced by Salman back in 2022.

The movie, which will have 'Bigg Boss' fame Shehnaaz Gill and Pooja Hedge as the female lead, alongside Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal, who allegedly play Salman's brothers, is scheduled to release on December 30, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

