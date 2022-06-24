Avatar 2 will have many sea creatures, 300ft long tulkun & sentient species! Get other updates

The making of Avatar 2 started long time back and its release has been subject to eight delays with the latest in July 2020. We have recently got some information from one recent interview of Jon Landau about the myriad of new sea creatures appearing in the imminent Avatar 2. Read further to know more in detail.

The executive producer of Avatar 2 titled Avatar: The Way of Water recently gave an interview with Empire Magazine. He elaborated on the largest creature yet seen on Pandora based on which Avatar 2 is based on.

"There are so many sea creatures that people will fall in love with here. The idea was to create a creature that was on the scale of Pandora. So a tulkun is, like, 300 feet long. They are a sentient species and as intelligent in their own way as the Na'vi are in theirs," Avatar 2's creator opined.

While talking on "ilu" in Avatar 2, Jon Landau cited, "The ilu is the water equivalent of a direhorse. They are more playful than skimwings." The skimwings, meanwhile, are specialized mounts for Na'vi military endeavors. Landau said the skimwing is "like a giant flying fish but [it] keeps its tail in the water -- its tail is its propulsion. The Metkayina and all the reef people use them as their military mounts when they're going into combat. They can go 60 miles per hour for endless periods of time."

On the other hand, 20th Century Studios' boss Steve Asbell had a discussion with The Hollywood Reporter couple of months ago. Steve Asbell shared what audiences could expect from James Cameron's Avatar sequels.

"For real. It's going to blow people away. You're not ready for what [James Cameron] is doing. I can tell you that there is no better marketing apparatus in the business than the one at Disney. They will do an incredible job reigniting that passion for the original film. This is not just a sequel, it's a saga. And it's a family saga. It will be compelling on its own, but it will also be extremely compelling to return to those characters and to see how they've evolved. It's less about Avatar being a really big movie and more about how Avatar was a really important cultural moment for audiences. I don't think it will be hard to convince people to come back," Steve Asbell said.

Avatar 2 is slated to hit the big screens on December 16, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

