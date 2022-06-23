Jurassic Park 4 first draft script is reportedly done! (Find out if a fourth movie is at all possible)

After four years, the third movie in the Jurassic World franchise is finally here. As of June 22, the long-awaited blockbuster movie "Jurassic World Dominion" grossed $266.1 million in the United States and Canada, and $389.8 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of $655.8 million. Many fans are asking if Jurassic Park would be declared a trilogy. Will it conclude with the third film, i.e., the Dominion or will there be a Jurassic World 4?

Despite Jurassic World being marketed as a trilogy, earlier both producer Frank Marshall and director Colin Trevorrow hinted that more films may be on their way. Hopefully, everything will depend on the performance of Jurassic World 3 in the box office. Currently, there is no confirmation regarding Jurassic World 4.

In an interview with Slash Films, Frank Marshall said that there could be more movies set in the "Jurassic" universe" which is not set yet but he also named the animated TV series "Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous" as another part of the franchise. Fans who are eager for more T-Rex-filled adventures can follow Netflix's Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5 is releasing on Netflix on July 21, 2022.

"I think that 'Dominion's' going to wrap up this trilogy, but we're not resting on our laurels. We're going to sit down, and we're going to see what the future is. We have that wonderful series, 'Camp Cretaceous,' on Netflix. We obviously want to make quality, good movies with great storytelling, great writers and directors, but we're definitely looking to do more in the 'Jurassic' world," said Marshall.

Jurassic World Dominion serves as the finale of the trilogy, bringing new characters with Jurassic Park's main characters, such as Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum). It gives a sense of the finale of the Jurassic Park films but it might not be the end of the franchise.

We might get more Dino films from the franchise in a different way. There are mixed reports on Jurassic World IV. In April 2022, E! Online reported, apparently unhappy with the way Jurassic Park III turned out, Universal and Jurassic Park's original director, Steven Spielberg, want to enlist Park author Michael Crichton for at least the story to guide the Jurassic World IV. But he passed away.

Producer Kathleen Kennedy informed Sci-Fi Wire in July 2003 that novelist William Monahan has completed a first draft of the script for a proposed fourth Jurassic Park movie. By 2004, Monahan would move on to other things and screenwriter John Sayles would take over penning the Jurassic Park IV screenplay, noted Collider.

According to Daily News, when Steven Spielberg's spokesman Marvin Levy was asked about the prospects for "Jurassic Park IV," he said, "I've heard rumblings to that effect. From what I understand, Steven is very happy with what he has seen of Joe Johnston's work in 'III.' If there is a 'IV,' Steven would again produce it. But Steven is definitely not going to direct any more Jurassic."

Currently, there is no official confirmation on Jurassic World 4. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new.

