Haikyu!! Season 5 renewal possibilities & recent status! Know in detail

Despite positive vibes for the highly anticipated Japanese anime Haikyu!! Season 5, it seems the renewal is unlikely. The fourth season aired its finale in December 2020. So it's almost two years, and fan are still waiting for any updates on Season 5.

Renewal delays due to the effect of the pandemic on the entertainment industry are not new in the post-COVID world. Maybe the makers are dealing with similar issues in case of Haikyu!! Season 5. Interestingly, the anime has not been canceled yet.

Since we got the fourth season in 2020, ideally we should see Haikyu!! Season 5 in 2021, but it seems the pandemic has slowed down the process. If we still think positive, it's safe to guess that the fifth season would start its production this year. Now, while the makers are still silent, then why we should think positively?

There is no official announcement on Haikyu!! Season 5, but a December 2020 post from the English version Twitter account of the anime series conveyed the message that they are "looking forward to the continuation." And the makers also thanked the "Haikyu!! anime team for their continued hard work."

A huge thank you to the entire Haikyu!! Anime team for their continued hard work this past year! Looking forward to the continuation!#ハイキュー #hq_anime pic.twitter.com/KU411mpHQ7 — HAIKYU!! (@Haikyu_EN) December 18, 2020

Moreover, in June 2020 many media houses reported that Yoshiki Kobayashi, the music producer in Japan informed that recording for the Haikyu!! Season 5 had already started. Even the popular Shounen Jump magazine teased fans about the upcoming release of season 5.

The Haikyu manga has a total of 402 chapters, and it ended in the year 2020. The last released season of Haikyu (season 4 parts 1 and 2) has completed the story up to chapter 248. Therefore there are lots of source materials for more seasons.

Haikyu!! Season 4 ends with Hinata being upset and in rage after missing the opportunity to score a point in the volleyball match. TobioKageyama warns him that if Hinata misses the opportunity again, he will never set the ball for him again. However, Kageyama knew that something clicked in Hinata after the latter witnessed KoraiHoshiumi's superb jump.

In Haikyu!! Season 5, we could see Karasuno High School going against Nekoma High School, and the intensity of the match between them is expected to be higher than any other matches the viewers have ever seen. However, nothing official has been said on it yet.

Haikyu!! Season 5 is yet to be announced. Since the pandemic is still not over, we can expect further delays. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

