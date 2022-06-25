Left Menu

Haikyu!! Season 5 renewal possibilities & recent status! Know in detail

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 25-06-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 13:55 IST
Haikyu!! Season 5 renewal possibilities & recent status! Know in detail
Haikyu!! Season 5 is yet to be announced. Image Credit: Facebook / HaiKyuu!! TV animie
  • Country:
  • Japan

Despite positive vibes for the highly anticipated Japanese anime Haikyu!! Season 5, it seems the renewal is unlikely. The fourth season aired its finale in December 2020. So it's almost two years, and fan are still waiting for any updates on Season 5.

Renewal delays due to the effect of the pandemic on the entertainment industry are not new in the post-COVID world. Maybe the makers are dealing with similar issues in case of Haikyu!! Season 5. Interestingly, the anime has not been canceled yet.

Since we got the fourth season in 2020, ideally we should see Haikyu!! Season 5 in 2021, but it seems the pandemic has slowed down the process. If we still think positive, it's safe to guess that the fifth season would start its production this year. Now, while the makers are still silent, then why we should think positively?

There is no official announcement on Haikyu!! Season 5, but a December 2020 post from the English version Twitter account of the anime series conveyed the message that they are "looking forward to the continuation." And the makers also thanked the "Haikyu!! anime team for their continued hard work."

Moreover, in June 2020 many media houses reported that Yoshiki Kobayashi, the music producer in Japan informed that recording for the Haikyu!! Season 5 had already started. Even the popular Shounen Jump magazine teased fans about the upcoming release of season 5.

The Haikyu manga has a total of 402 chapters, and it ended in the year 2020. The last released season of Haikyu (season 4 parts 1 and 2) has completed the story up to chapter 248. Therefore there are lots of source materials for more seasons.

Haikyu!! Season 4 ends with Hinata being upset and in rage after missing the opportunity to score a point in the volleyball match. TobioKageyama warns him that if Hinata misses the opportunity again, he will never set the ball for him again. However, Kageyama knew that something clicked in Hinata after the latter witnessed KoraiHoshiumi's superb jump.

In Haikyu!! Season 5, we could see Karasuno High School going against Nekoma High School, and the intensity of the match between them is expected to be higher than any other matches the viewers have ever seen. However, nothing official has been said on it yet.

Haikyu!! Season 5 is yet to be announced. Since the pandemic is still not over, we can expect further delays. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: Rick and Morty Season 6 storyline, cast, release date & all updates so far

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022