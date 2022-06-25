Ajay Devgn remembers father on his 88th birth annniversary

Actor Ajay Devgn, on Saturday pours wishes to his father Late Shri Veeru Devgn on his 88th birth anniversary. The 'Runway 34' actor took to his Instagram account and shared a throwback picture of his father and wrote, "I could never beat his smile... Happy Birthday Papa" followed with a heart emoticon, in the caption.

In the picture, the veteran director can be seen with an adorable smile on his face and wearing black shades. Soon after the 'Tanhaji' actor shared the post, fans swamped the comment section with birthday wishes and heart emoticons.

Veeru Ji was a well-known action director in the film industry who worked in more than 200 films including Lal Baadshah, Mr Natwarlal, Phool aur Kaante and many more. He made his first directorial film 'Hindustan Ki Kasam' in the year 1999. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles. After facing breathing problems and several health issues for a very long time, the veteran action director passed away on the morning of May 27, 2019, at his residence in Mumbai.

Many big Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Amitabh Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, and Suniel Shetty among others offered their condolence. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn was last seen in his home production 'Runway 34' with Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh, which he also directed. The actor will be next seen in Indra Kumar's next comedy film 'Thank God' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh which is slated to release on the occasion of Diwali this year, along with that he has Boney Kapoor's 'Maidaan', Abhishek Pathak's 'Drishyam 2' and 'Bholaa' in his kitty. (ANI)

