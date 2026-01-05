Left Menu

China and Ireland Strengthen Revolutionary Trade Talks Amid EU Tensions

China seeks to enhance strategic communication and practical cooperation with Ireland, aiming for mutual benefits. President Xi Jinping and Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin discussed the importance of open trade despite China's tariffs on EU dairy products, a move seen as counter-retaliation for EU tariffs on Chinese EVs.

Updated: 05-01-2026 10:02 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 10:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed China's intent to bolster strategic communication and practical partnerships with Ireland, targeting mutually advantageous outcomes. The declaration was made during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

While President Xi did not specify areas of cooperation, he emphasized the importance of mutual respect and win-win scenarios as principles for sustaining China's long-term, stable relations with Ireland. Martin's visit marks the first by an Irish leader to Beijing in 14 years.

The meeting comes amidst heightened trade tensions between China and the EU, as China recently imposed tariffs on EU dairy goods, a move perceived as a countermeasure against EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. Ireland, a major player in the EU dairy market, seeks to navigate these complex trade dynamics as it supports open international trade.

