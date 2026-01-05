China and Pakistan Boost Ties in Trade and Security

China and Pakistan are set to enhance their economic and security collaboration, with a recent joint statement highlighting commitments in industry, agriculture, and mining sectors.

According to Chinese state media, both nations aim to bolster trade and investment ties, particularly emphasizing the significance of information technology and cybersecurity.

Efforts will also focus on strengthening regional financial platforms and coordinating multilateral financial support, alongside a strong stance on dismantling terrorist groups in Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)