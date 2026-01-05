Left Menu

Cathay Cargo Boosts Investment as India Rises as Manufacturing Hub

Cathay Cargo plans to increase investments in India, recognizing its growing importance as a manufacturing hub. Operating 13 freighter services weekly, Cathay Cargo views India as a vital market. The company anticipates continuous growth, noting the strong expansion in mobile, auto, and pharma industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 05-01-2026 10:03 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 10:03 IST
Cathay Cargo, a Hong Kong-based air freight operator, is set to increase its investments in India, identifying it as a key strategic market amid its rise as a global manufacturing hub.

Operating 13 weekly freighter services to major Indian cities, Cathay Cargo's commitment to India has remained steadfast since it first began operations there in 1953. Rajesh Menon, Regional Head of Cargo for South Asia, Middle East, and Africa, stressed the immense potential and growth of the market.

India's initiatives like 'Make in India' and 'Gati Shakti' further underline the booming logistics and manufacturing sectors. With new opportunities in the mobile, auto, and pharma industries, India's manufacturing sector continues to attract attention and investment from global players.

