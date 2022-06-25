Adnan Sami flaunts his chiseled jawline in new picture, fans laud his transformation

Singer Adnan Sami's weight-loss journey is inspirational. There was a time when he used to weigh over 100 kgs and now he is one of the fittest celebrities in the industry. His latest pictures are proof of the fact that he is a health freak.

Adnan recently dropped a few images from his Maldives vacation on Instagram and in no time he became the talk of the town, courtesy his chiseled jawline. "There's absolutely no time to waste & so "Let The FUN Begin"!!**PARTY-POOPER-DISCLAIMER- It's NON-ALCOHOLIC Sparkling Grape Juice," Adnana captioned the picture in which he is seen taking a selfie against the blue azure waters of Indian Ocean.

Netizens are in complete awe of Adnan Sami's transformation. He has been trending on Twitter and Instagram since he posted his pictures two days ago. "I can't believe my eyes. Huge changes," a social media user commented.

"Wowwww. Chiseled jawline and epic weight loss," another one wrote. "Is this you? Whaaat ? Is that true?" a netizen wrote. (ANI)

