Left Menu

Adnan Sami flaunts his chiseled jawline in new picture, fans laud his transformation

Singer Adnan Sami's weight-loss journey is inspirational. There was a time when he used to weigh over 100 kgs and now he is one of the fittest celebrities in the industry.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-06-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 19:30 IST
Adnan Sami flaunts his chiseled jawline in new picture, fans laud his transformation
Adnan Sami (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Singer Adnan Sami's weight-loss journey is inspirational. There was a time when he used to weigh over 100 kgs and now he is one of the fittest celebrities in the industry. His latest pictures are proof of the fact that he is a health freak.

Adnan recently dropped a few images from his Maldives vacation on Instagram and in no time he became the talk of the town, courtesy his chiseled jawline. "There's absolutely no time to waste & so "Let The FUN Begin"!!**PARTY-POOPER-DISCLAIMER- It's NON-ALCOHOLIC Sparkling Grape Juice," Adnana captioned the picture in which he is seen taking a selfie against the blue azure waters of Indian Ocean.

Netizens are in complete awe of Adnan Sami's transformation. He has been trending on Twitter and Instagram since he posted his pictures two days ago. "I can't believe my eyes. Huge changes," a social media user commented.

"Wowwww. Chiseled jawline and epic weight loss," another one wrote. "Is this you? Whaaat ? Is that true?" a netizen wrote. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022