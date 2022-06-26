Jennifer Winget hits 13 million follower mark on Instagram

Popular TV actor Jennifer Winget has thanked her fans for being her pillar of support after she amassed over 13 million followers on Instagram.

The ''Code M'' star took to the photo-video sharing platform and shared a series of pictures from a beach in Phuket, Thailand.

''Looking into the future with the strength of 13 Million and counting. For having my back through it all... #grateful (sic),'' Winget wrote on Saturday.

The 37-year-old actor is known for TV shows such as ''Kasautii Zindagii Kay'', ''Dill Mill Gayye'' and ''Beyhadh''. Winget recently reprised her role of Major Monica Mehra in the second season of the crime drama web series ''Code M''.

