BTS' new album 'Proof' tops the Japanese Oricon chart

Global K-pop group BTS' new album 'Proof' has topped the Japanese Oricon 'Weekly Album Ranking' chart. According to the latest Oricon chart which was released on June 24, BTS' album 'Proof' has earned 546,373 points between June 13 and June 19, and topped the 'Weekly Album Ranking' chart, as per Global Economic.

Their agency Big Hit Music said, "BTS' 540,000 points were the highest points for the Oricon weekly album chart." BTS has topped the weekly album chart with a total of six albums, including their latest album 'Proof.' This is the largest number of albums ranked on the chart.

'Proof' is an anthology album containing BTS' 9-year history since their debut in 2013. Since its release, it has topped Oricon Weekly Album Ranking chart by selling 514,000 copies in Japan. It also topped the Weekly Digital Album Ranking chart for two consecutive weeks.

Meanwhile, the South Korean boy band BTS will hold a global concert to support the nation's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan. HYBE's Chairman Bang Si-Hyuk and CEO Park Jiwon, and Mayor of Busan Metropolitan City Park Heong-joon signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) this morning at the Busan Metropolitan City Hall to promote Busan's bid for the World Expo 2030. As part of the agreement, BTS as ambassadors will hold the Global Busan Concert in efforts to bring the World Expo 2030 to Busan.

The memorandum covers joint initiatives for Busan to succeed in its bid as the host. It includes BTS to "act as the ambassadors, hold global concert in Busan, organise activities to appeal to the members of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE); and personally introduce the proposed site for the BIE Enquiry Missions. "They also have to "serve as the ambassadors at South Korea's presentation session, be present on the election day to support the bid, provide photos and videos for the city's digital campaigns, and spread promotional videos via official social media channels." The news comes days after BTS members announced they will be taking a break to focus on their solo projects. BTS consists of 7 members - RM, Jin, Suga, J. Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkok - with Rm as their leader.

The first artist announcement for a solo album after the group confirmed their disbandment, came from BTS band member J-Hope on Saturday, revealing that he will release the solo album called 'Jack in the Box' on July 15. (ANI)

