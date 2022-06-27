'Ek Villain Returns': First look posters out

Left Menu

The makers of the upcoming thriller film 'Ek Villain Returns', on Monday, unveiled the first-look posters of John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 13:16 IST
The makers of the upcoming thriller film 'Ek Villain Returns', on Monday, unveiled the first-look posters of John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. In the posters, every actor can be seen in a dark and intense look, showing up their villainous avatars and holding up a yellow smiley mask, which was a part of the earlier part 'Ek Villain' as well.

Sharing the first look posters, the 'Ek Villain returns' star cast captioned, "In the world of Villains, Heroes don't exist! And #EkVillain is back after 8 years. Beware #EkVillainReturns on 29th July 2022. In all four posters, the only thing that can't go unnoticed is the mask being held by Tara. The mask that the 'Marjaavaan' actor holds is the only one with star eyes, whereas in all other three posters the masks are with round eyes. Is this any kind of a cryptic message for the fans?

Soon after the posters were out, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons, as they can't hold up their excitement any longer for the much-anticipated sequel. Directed by Mohit Suri, 'Ek Villain Returns' is the sequel of the super hit thriller film 'Ek Villain' which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles and the film is slated to hit the theatres on July 29, 2022.

The 'Gunday' actor was last seen in 'Bhoot Police' with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar. John, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Attack: Part 1' with Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.

Tara's last on-screen appearance was in Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Tadap' in which she was paired opposite debutant, Ahan Shetty. The 'Bharat' actor was last seen in 'Radhe' alongside Salman Khan. 'Ek Villain Returns' marks her second collaboration with director Mohit Suri after 'Malang'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

