PTI | London | Updated: 27-06-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 18:00 IST
Queen Elizbeth II travels to Scotland for week of events
Queen Elizabeth (Image Source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Queen Elizabeth II has traveled to Scotland and attended a ceremony Monday as part of a week of events.

The 96-year-old monarch, who has curtailed her public appearances in recent months because of ongoing problems in moving around, took part in the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

The tradition sees the monarch handing the keys to the city and welcoming them to her "ancient and hereditary kingdom of Scotland''.

A smiling Elizabeth stood in the forecourt at the palace, with a member of her entourage holding an umbrella over her head.

The visit comes three weeks after the Platinum Jubilee, which marked the monarch's 70 years on the throne. She only made a few appearances during the four-day holiday weekend, with officials saying she experienced some "discomfort" during those events.

Prince Charles, her son, and heir to the throne has been taking on a greater public role in recent months. He was also taking part in the events in Scotland along with other members of the royal family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

