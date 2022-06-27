Neetu Kapoor shares unseen photo of Alia-Ranbir, congratulates couple

Left Menu

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-06-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 23:24 IST
Image Source: Instagram. Image Credit: ANI
Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor ever since she announced her pregnancy on social media. Big names from the industry, including the couple's close friends and family, have extended best wishes and love to the parents-to-be. And now, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor has shared an adorable unseen picture of the duo. She congratulated the couple and wrote, "God bless" accompanied by a couple of red heart emojis.

In the photo, Alia is in Ranbir's arms, sporting a million-dollar smile. Alia approved of the picture and wrote, "My favourite picture (heart emojis)." Many celebrities took to the comment section to congratulate Neetu on the news. Her 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' co-star Anil Kapoor wrote, "Mubarakan ji Mubarkan".

Sonam Kapoor, who is also expecting her first child, wrote, "Congratulations neetu aunty". Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife, Suzanne Khan also extended warm wishes and wrote, "Huge blessings and god's protection always @neetu54 sending so much love to u".

Alia Bhatt dropped a sweet surprise in the morning as she announced her first kid with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Even Neetu Kapoor was surprised when the paparazzi congratulated the veteran actor as she was unaware of the fact that her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy on Instagram. In a video that went earlier this morning on Instagram, the shutterbugs can be heard congratulating the 'JugJugg Jeeyo' actor for her daughter-in-law's pregnancy news, to which she first gave an awkward smile to the PAPs.

After being asked, "How is she feeling?" the 'Deewar' actor expressed her gratitude and said, "Thank you". She gave a hilarious reaction when the paparazzi commented "Junior Kapoor on its way" on the couple's pregnancy news. Later on, the 63-year-old actor stated, "Sabko pata chal gaya Dadi banne wali hun (Everyone got to know that I am going to be a grandmother)" to which a Pap responded, "Alia ne daal diya Instagram par", the actor was then seen giving a shocking reaction. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

