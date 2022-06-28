Mobile app Cinedubs ropes in R Madhavan as brand ambassador ahead of 'Rocketry' release

Smartphone application Cinedubs on Tuesday said it has signed actor R Madhavan as its brand ambassador.

As part of the deal, Madhavan's upcoming film ''Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'' will be available on the app when it will be released in theatres on July 1 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

''Rocketry'' is an upcoming biographical drama based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely accused of espionage.

According to a press release, Cinedubs enables the users to watch the movie and listen to its dialogues in their preferred language using a smartphone irrespective of the language in which the movie is playing in front of them.

The actor said he is happy to be associated with the app, which makes it possible to watch a film ''in any theatre and any show in your preferred language''.

''There was a good chance that residents from different cities, speaking different languages, might get deprived of watching the film. ''But now, thanks to Cinedubs, anyone in any part of the country will be able to enjoy the film in the language they prefer. I am very excited to be part of Cinedubs which will revolutionize the movie-watching experience as it will break the language barrier even in cinemas,'' Madhavan, who is making his directorial debut with 'Rocketry', said in a statement.

Cinedubs will allow viewers across eight countries to enjoy a film in their preferred language. The viewer can download the mobile app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store, select the theatre of their choice and the show timing, choose the language they want to watch it in, and download the original soundtrack.

''Once they are inside the theatre, as soon as they put on their headphones and hit the 'Play' button from the app, the soundtrack will automatically sync with the scene running on the screen and they can hear the dialogues in their tongue even if it is playing in a different language. The facility will only be available inside the auditorium and will cease to play once outside so there is no threat of piracy for the filmmakers,'' the press release stated.

Developed by Dubswork Mobile Pvt Ltd, Cinedubs is billed as the ''brainchild'' of co-founders Vineet Kashyap and Additya Kashyap.

''Cinedubs will not only bring world cinema closer to us, but given that the world's largest film industry is working in so many different languages, Indian cinegoers can now also experience the beauty and versatility of regional cinema,'' said Vineet Kashyap.

Additya Kashyap said the film trade will also benefit hugely from their app. ''... Our app can play in theatres anywhere in the world with the result that production houses can extend their reach without the increased cost of dubbing their films in multiple languages,'' he added.

