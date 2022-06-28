Pallonji Mistry's contribution to wealth creation, nation building will be long remembered: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his grief at the demise of Pallonji Mistry on Tuesday and said he was a doyen of the infrastructure and building industry whose contribution to wealth creation and nation-building would be long remembered.

Billionaire Mistry, the chairman of diversified Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group, died in the wee hours of Tuesday in Mumbai. He was 93.

''I am sad to learn that Pallonji Mistry is no more. He was doyen of infrastructure and building industry. His contribution to wealth creation and nation-building will be long remembered. Condolences to his family & friends," Kovind tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)