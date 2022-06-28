Left Menu

Pallonji Mistry's contribution to wealth creation, nation building will be long remembered: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his grief at the demise of Pallonji Mistry on Tuesday and said he was a doyen of infrastructure and building industry whose contribution to wealth creation and nation building would be long remembered.Billionaire Mistry, the chairman of diversified Shapoorji Pallonji SP Group, died in the wee hours of Tuesday in Mumbai.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 14:35 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his grief at the demise of Pallonji Mistry on Tuesday and said he was a doyen of the infrastructure and building industry whose contribution to wealth creation and nation-building would be long remembered.

Billionaire Mistry, the chairman of diversified Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group, died in the wee hours of Tuesday in Mumbai. He was 93.

''I am sad to learn that Pallonji Mistry is no more. He was doyen of infrastructure and building industry. His contribution to wealth creation and nation-building will be long remembered. Condolences to his family & friends," Kovind tweeted.

