Left Menu

Netflix's docu-series 'Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi' to debut in July

I look forward to presenting through this docu-series on Netflix, a case that should have rocked the country but was missed, Sood said in a statement.Samira Kanwar, VP Content for VICE APAC, said India has the potential for a flourishing non-fiction content scene which is finally picking up.We are thrilled to join hands with Netflix, a home to some of the best documentaries from India and around the world, to present the story of some of Indias most ruthless serial killers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 14:38 IST
Netflix's docu-series 'Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi' to debut in July
  • Country:
  • India

Streaming service Netflix on Tuesday announced that its latest true crime docu-series, ''Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi'', will drop on its platform on July 20.

Directed by Ayesha Sood and produced by VICE India, the show is based on true events from the national capital and follows the Delhi Police's investigation into a case of a serial killer who murdered people and scattered their body parts around the city.

The docu-series explains the sequence of events that led up to the arrest of this brutal murderer, Netflix said in a press release.

''The non-fiction space in India is constantly evolving and I am so happy to be a part of this to create a riveting story.

''As a filmmaker, I am keen to learn something from every project that I develop, and understanding this story and the investigation that it ensued, led me to discovering a lot about human psychology and the justice system as well! I look forward to presenting through this docu-series on Netflix, a case that should have rocked the country but was missed,'' Sood said in a statement.

Samira Kanwar, VP Content for VICE APAC, said India has the potential for a ''flourishing non-fiction content scene'' which is finally picking up.

''We are thrilled to join hands with Netflix, a home to some of the best documentaries from India and around the world, to present the story of some of India's most ruthless serial killers. We are grateful to Netflix for providing us a platform to tell these stories and being such a supportive creative home,” she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022