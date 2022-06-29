Over 50,000 people visited Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya since its inauguration in April: Ministry

More than 50,000 people have visited the museum dedicated to India's prime ministers since its inauguration over two months ago, the Culture Ministry said Wednesday.

The visitors of all age groups were from diverse sections of society, it said.

The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya was opened to the public on April 21.

In a statement, the ministry said, ''Family groups, tourist groups, young adults, people with special needs and school/college groups frequent the sangrahalaya. Interactive features of the museum like picture/walk with one's favourite prime minister and the helicopter ride have witnessed tremendous interest and been overbooked almost every day.'' The museum is a tribute to all prime ministers and a narrative record of how each one has contributed to the development of the country over the last 75 years.

The 'sangrahalaya' tells the story of India after Independence in a comprehensive, objective and interesting manner with technology-based interfaces such as holograms, virtual reality, augmented reality, interactive kiosks, computerised kinetic sculptures, smart phone applications, interactive screens and experiential installations, it said.

The unique mix of technology to present historical narratives here is a breakaway from conventional museum displays. The logo of the 'sangrahalaya' signifying the rising hands of the people of India holding the Dharma Chakra has also been highly appreciated as a design concept.

The levitating national emblem at the reception has gained special popularity.

''In feedback surveys, the vast majority described their visit as a memorable experience. Many have drawn parallels with some of the most popular international museums. On being asked what brought them to the sangrahalaya, most responded that they want to know more about the lives and contributions of our prime ministers and through them the history of India after Independence.

''Visitors, especially college goers, have found that the archival documents, correspondence, newspapers, and historical photographs opened for them a storehouse of authentic knowledge. The archival newspapers presented in the digital as well as physical format covering various important events in the lives of prime ministers specially attract visitors, many of whom are old enough to recall those newspaper headlines,'' the ministry said.

The museum has used only original pictures and videos sourced from families or from archival material. The museum would also announce shortly the inauguration of a high-tech light and sound show on India's successful space programme.

