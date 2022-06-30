‘Who Killed Sara?’ to get a spin-off? Know in detail!

Who Killed Sara? Season 3 dropped on Netflix on May 18, 2022. Unfortunately, the third season is the final season of the show. The Mexican mystery thriller isn't going to be renewed for a Season 4.

It was originally a Spanish language series named "¿Quiénmató a Sara?" After the premiere of the debut season, the series gained huge popularity worldwide and quickly became Netflix's most popular non-English language title ever with an estimated 55M subscribers tuning in since the launch of its second season.

After the initial statistics rolled in for Who Killed Sara?, In an interview with Cheat Sheet, Alejandro Nones admitted that he was surprised by the 55M subscribers who tuned the series' second season within the first month of its release.

"I was not expecting anything like this," said Nones. "Of course, during shooting, I thought: 'I'm doing something special. I'm doing something very important for my career. Yeah, we're doing something amazing.' But not to the world," he added.

José Ignacio Valenzuela-created 'Who Killed Sara?' was released on Netflix on March 24 2021. The series is packed with twists, mystery, turns and suspense. "Who Killed Sara?" follows ÁlexGuzmán, who spends 18 years in prison for a crime he did not commit. After coming out of prison, he is determined to find out who actually killed his sister Sara. Álex wants to get revenge on the Lazcano family who wronged him.

The creator of the show, José Ignacio Valenzuela brought the story to a natural end in Season 3. This might be a sign that there won't be a Season 4 ever. However, the possibility of a Season 4 was not never officially canceled. José Ignacio Valenzuela signed a three-year deal with Netflix in October 2021. So maybe, instead of Who Killed Sara? Season 4, fans will get more mystery thrillers from the same team in a new form.

"I am beyond thrilled to join the Netflix family. Working with them over the next three years, I am committed to telling stories that will continue to excite fans in Latin America and across the world just like Who Killed Sara? did," Valenzuela said.

The series ends with Sara's daughter Lucia being left with her maternal uncle's care. Now fans are wondering if 'Who Killed Sara' could get a spin-off. As of now, the creators are tightlipped about whether there will be a spinoff series in the future.

