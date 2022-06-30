Left Menu

'Jugjugg Jeeyo' crosses Rs 50-crore mark at box office

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 15:07 IST
'Jugjugg Jeeyo' crosses Rs 50-crore mark at box office
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Comedy-drama ''Jugjugg Jeeyo'' has collected over Rs 50 crore in box office collections, the makers said on Thursday.

Directed by Raj Mehta and backed by Dharma Productions, the family entertainer was released in theatres on June 24.

The official Instagram page of the production banner shared the latest box office figures of ''Jugjugg Jeeyo'' in a post.

''This parivaar's love continues to bring families back to the big screen & serve entertainment with a solid punjaabbi touch!'' read the post from Dharma Productions.

On day six of its release, ''Jugjugg Jeeyo'' raised Rs 3.97 crores at the ticket window, taking its box office total to Rs 50.24 crore. In its opening week, the film had earned Rs 36.93 crore.

''Jugjugg Jeeyo'' stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022