Adivi Sesh's 'Major' to make digital debut on Netflix

South star Adivi Sesh's multilingual feature ''Major'', based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, will have its digital release on Netflix, the streaming service announced on Thursday.

The movie, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka of ''Goodachari'' fame, will drop on the streamer's platform on July 3 and will be available in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam languages.

''The hero you know, the story you don't. #Major is coming to Netflix on 3rd July in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam! #MajorOnNetflix'' read a tweet from Netflix India.

''Major'', which released theatrically on June 3, traces the journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who selflessly fought to save the lives of people during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Backed by South superstar Mahesh Babu, the film also featured Prakash Raj, Revathi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, and Murali Sharma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)