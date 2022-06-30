Left Menu

Adivi Sesh's 'Major' to make digital debut on Netflix

South star Adivi Seshs multilingual feature Major, based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, will have its digital release on Netflix, the streaming service announced on Thursday.The movie, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka of Goodachari fame, will drop on the streamers platform on July 3 and will be available in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam languages.The hero you know, the story you dont.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 15:54 IST
Adivi Sesh's 'Major' to make digital debut on Netflix
  • Country:
  • India

South star Adivi Sesh's multilingual feature ''Major'', based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, will have its digital release on Netflix, the streaming service announced on Thursday.

The movie, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka of ''Goodachari'' fame, will drop on the streamer's platform on July 3 and will be available in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam languages.

''The hero you know, the story you don't. #Major is coming to Netflix on 3rd July in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam! #MajorOnNetflix'' read a tweet from Netflix India.

''Major'', which released theatrically on June 3, traces the journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who selflessly fought to save the lives of people during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Backed by South superstar Mahesh Babu, the film also featured Prakash Raj, Revathi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, and Murali Sharma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022