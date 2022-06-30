Is Kiss Sixth Sense Season 2 happening? Know in detail!

The South Korean television series, Kiss Sixth Sense (Korean: 키스식스센스; RR: KiseuSikseuSenseu) hit the screen on May 25, 2022, exclusively on Disney+. Kiss Sixth Sense Episode 12 the finale episode just launched on June 29 and wrapped the story perfectly. Hong Ye Sul remembers everything about her past. Now the question is: 'Will there be Kiss Sixth Sense Season 2?'

'Crash Landing on You' actress Seo Ji Hye (as Hong Ye-seul) creates a memorable romantic chemistry with his co-actor Yoon Kye-sang (as Cha Min-hoo) in the K-drama Kiss Sixth Sense. The duo was also praised by the audience over the world for their work. Kiss Sixth Sense is based on the ongoing Naver webtoon of the same name by writer Gatnyeo. Fans are hoping to see a more romantic sequence of Seo Ji Hye and Yoon Kye-sang in Kiss Sixth Sense Season 2. The conclusion of Kiss Sixth Sense is mostly happy but still, there are some unfinished ends.

Ye-seul confesses her feelings for Min-hoo during an event, and everyone present there cheers on that. However, she again fights with Min-hoo and leaves the apartment. Fans want to see more of them in Kiss Sixth Sense Season 2. At the time of writing, Disney has not revealed anything on Kiss Sixth Sense Season 2.

On the flip side, many viewers suggest that Kiss Sixth Sense Season will not be renewed for Season 2, as most of the Korean series ends with one season. If the second season gets a green light, the original cast would return to reprise their roles.

Fans may have to wait some more time for the announcement of the second season, as it's not even a week that Kiss Sixth Sense has concluded. The streamer will definitely wait for the reviews, critics' comments and viewership data of Season One before that announce Season Two.

While most Korean dramas are made only for one season, several hit series were renewed earlier on public demand. So Kiss Sixth Sense Season 2 is definitely possible.

While most Korean dramas are made only for one season, several hit series were renewed earlier on public demand. So Kiss Sixth Sense Season 2 is definitely possible.

Kiss Sixth Sense is now streaming on Disney+!

