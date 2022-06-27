Yumi’s Cells Season 2 Episode 7 & 8: Will Goo Woong again return to Yumi’s life?

Kim Yumi (Kim Go Eun) is back with her cells more activated. After her break-up with Goo Woong (Ahn Bo-hyun), she thinks in a more mature way now. While Yumi was leading her life and proactively attempting to find her new love, she finds Bobby (Jinyoung) which is the start of Yumi's Cells Season 2.

Yumi's Cells episodes 7 and 8 are the upcoming installments to be released on Friday, July 1, 2022, on tvN. The K-drama airs two new episodes every Friday so episode 8 will also be released the same night.

The second season is grabbing viewers' attention with the Yumi and Bobby. She had gone through a painful breakup, she successfully got back up on her own feet. She is not afraid to candidly express her feelings to Bobby in this new series. Her confession: "I'd like to know more about you. I like you too, Bobby," illustrates her growth in facing her love interest.

Based on the eponymous webtoon, it is a cell-based psychological romance that unravels the daily life of an ordinary office worker Yumi. The drama tells the story from the perspective of the brain cells in her head that control her every thought, feeling and action.

Yumi (Kim Go-eun) is an ordinary woman. Her love cell falls into a coma following the shock of a failed relationship. The drama will depict her growth and transformation as her cells work hard to wake up the love cell. Goo Woong (Ahn Bo-hyun) is a game developer who is an engineer to the core. Although he doesn't speak emotionally, he tries to wake up Yumi's love cell with his simple and honest personality.

In Yumi's Cells Season 2, Yumi and Bobby decide to keep the relationship secret at the office but their romance runs smoothly as they exchange signs and notes inconspicuously. They are planning to spend Christmas together. But they might face some unexpected encounters during the period. What will happen on Christmas eve, and how they will tackle the situation. Will Goo Woong again return to Yumi's life? We will get more details on Yumi's Cells – Season 2 Episodes 7 & 8.

Fans will see the K-drama according to their location. Yumi's Cells 2 Episodes 7 and 8 will be made available on Viki with English subtitles hours after its Korean network release. Stay tuned to get more updates on K-dramas!

