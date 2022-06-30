Left Menu

Police quiz aide of former underworld don following death threat

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 30-06-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 21:35 IST
Mangaluru city police on Thursday interrogated Gunaranjan Shetty, a close aide of former underworld don late Muthappa Rai, in connection with his allegation that there is a plot to eliminate him.

Shetty, brother of actor Anushka Shetty, was questioned to gather information regarding the alleged death threat to him, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters.

Activists of Muthappa Rai's NGO ‘Jaya Karnataka’ had sought protection for Shetty stating he faced threat from Manvith Rai, who was also a former aide of Muthappa Rai. Both Shetty and Manvith fell apart after Muthappa Rai’s death.

After questioning, the commissioner said Shetty did not reveal who was threatening him but confirmed that he is facing threat. Police will conduct further investigation in the case, Kumar said. Shetty told reporters that he informed the police whatever he knew about the threat. He said he was not sure who is behind the threat and hence no name was revealed. The information received so far has been passed on to the police, he said.

