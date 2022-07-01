Indiana Jones 5: Producer vows to exceed audience expectations with ‘a great story’

Indiana Jones 5 already making waves in the internet. The untitled, fifth Indiana Jones film is set to hit the theaters on June 30, 2023. The plotline for the film is yet to be revealed, but its first look image gives a glimpse of Jones with his iconic hat in silhouette.

Ever since Indy's first look is out, fans are clamoring for an Indiana Jones 5 trailer and pining for more updates. Recently, the producer, Frank Marshall posted an image of Indiana's traditional hat, along with a blatant message that reads: "One year from today…" And soon the fans responded to the tweet with messages encircling their minds. Many fans demand a trailer to see a glimpse of their favorite hero Harrison Ford and as well as want to get some hints on the upcoming plot.

Besides, some fans also left their frustrations about whether Indy 5 will again get negative reports like "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull".

Better be good. The first 3 were classic. "Crystal Skull" was a turd. Hopefully Disney doesn't ruin this one like they ruin everything else they touch. — John Conklin (@johnconk) June 30, 2022

While "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" was a box office hit after its release in 2008, the film gets more negative reviews as time passes. Then in December 2013, Walt Disney Studios purchased the distribution and marketing rights to future Indiana Jones films from Paramount Pictures. During the time, Disney was busy on Star Wars but announced the development of Indiana Jones 5. The film gets delayed for several issues and began its pre-production in 2020. The Principal photography began in the U.K. on June 4, 2021, and was scheduled to wrap in December 2021. Unfortunately, there were hiccups in the production again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Indiana Jones's filming was wrapped up on February 26, 2022.

Consoling the fans, Frank Marshall has recently promised that the Indiana Jones 5 will not disappoint the audience. It will be worth the wait. Speaking with A.Frame, he said fans will see a great story and they will be happy with the plotline of the film.

"It's a great story, it's a great character, and I think you're going to be very happy with this movie. It's everything I think that everybody wants out of an Indiana Jones movie," said the producer.

