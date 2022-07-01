Indiana Jones 5’s producer Frank Marshall shares updates on the movie

While fans are appealing for more updates on Indy 5 after getting the glimpse of Jones with his iconic hat in silhouette, the longtime franchise producer Frank Marshall has satisfied fans with several updates.

Indiana Jones is returning to theatres after a long gap of 13 years. Indiana Jones 5 will be directed by James Mangold, while Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Rayne Roberts are the producers of the fifth installment.

Speaking to A.Frame, Frank Marshall claims "It's a great story, it's a great character, and I think you're going to be very happy with this movie,"

He added, "It's everything I think that everybody wants out of an Indiana Jones movie."

While sharing his feeling about the Indiana Jones family, he said getting back to the Indiana Jones set is "wonderful". "It's like going back home. It's relaxed and fun and very comfortable. Like a home-cooked meal."

Appreciating the director Marshall said, "It's really up to the creative forces that are behind this one, so I leave that to Jim Mangold. As a producer, I always look at my role in these movies as supporting the vision of the director."

Indiana Jones 5 is yet to get its title. The franchise director James Mangold hinted the film might be set in the 1960s. Indiana Jones 5 will reunite the adventurer with his old enemies, the Nazis, through their involvement in the 60s Space Battle. Following several delays caused by production setbacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Principal photography began in the U.K. on June 4, 2021, and was completed on February 26, 2022.

Harrison Ford is back to play his iconic role of Indy. In the previous movie, viewers saw the title character traveling throughout different countries. The adventure lover Indiana Jones traveled to Peru, Nepal, Egypt, the USA, China, India, Italy, Austria, Germany, Turkey, and Brazil.

MadsMikkelsen has joined Indiana Jones 5. He will be playing the villain in the untitled Indiana Jones 5. He will be playing the role of a NAZI scientist enlisted in NASA by the United States government to work on the space agency's moon landing initiative. Fans would also see Shaunette Renee Wilson playing MadsMikkelsen's character's CIA, who will be responsible for babysitting.

Indiana Jones 5 is set to hit the theaters on June 30, 2023. Stay tuned for more updates!

