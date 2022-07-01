John Mayer signs deal with CAA globally in all areas

American singer-songwriter John Mayer has signed with Creative Artist Agency (CAA) in all areas globally. Creative Artists Agency is an American talent agency which is regarded as an influential company that manages several clients. According to Variety, the 'Slow Dancing in a Burning Room' singer had previously announced his departure from his longtime label home, Columbia Records.

In a social media post, Mayer had revealed that he did not wish to renew his "recording agreement with Columbia Records". "After 21 years, eight studio albums, and some wonderful personal and creative relationships, I have decided not to renew my recording agreement with Columbia Records. Hard as it is to say goodbye, I'm excited to pursue new avenues of making music, both of my own and with other artist... I love music more than ever, and I believe some of my best work still lies ahead. With gratitude and enthusiasm, John," said Mayer, as reported by Variety.

Mayer has bagged 7 Grammy Awards, out of 19 nominations. On the Billboard Top 200 chartbusters, the talented singer has earned three Number 1 debuts for his albums, 'Heavier Things', 'Battle Studies', and 'Born and Raised'. Mayer has successfully sold about 20 million albums worldwide. Talking about Mayer's other achievements, the 44-year-old singer released a recent album, 'Sob Rock' on July 16, 2021, which raged at Number 1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart, reported Variety. Produced by John and Don Was, 'Sob Rock' was also declared the Number 1 Rock Album, Digital Album, and Vinyl Album in the US, on the week of its release.

Meanwhile, Mayer's 'Sob Rock Tour' which was scheduled in May got postponed after he, along with several members of the band, tested positive for COVID-19. It is rescheduled to July. John Mayer is known for composing and singing some of the most soulful songs, widely loved and appreciated by listeners. Some of his notable works of mudic include, 'Gravity', 'Last Train Home', 'New Light', and 'Free Fallin'. Apart from his songs, Mayer is also known for the numerous listof celebrities he has dated over the years, from Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Aniston, and Taylor Swift. (ANI)

