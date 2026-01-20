Left Menu

Dramatic Day at the Australian Open: Keys, Shelton, and Americans Shine

Madison Keys began her title defense at the Australian Open with a hard-fought victory over Oleksandra Oliynykova. Fellow American Ben Shelton and others also advanced to the second round. The tournament saw intense matches and notable losses, including Leylah Fernandez exiting after a defeat by Janice Tjen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 12:07 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 12:07 IST
Dramatic Day at the Australian Open: Keys, Shelton, and Americans Shine
Madison Keys

Amid the electrifying atmosphere at Melbourne Park, Madison Keys launched her title defense at the Australian Open with a challenging triumph against Ukraine's Oleksandra Oliynykova. Although trailing 4-0 early on, Keys displayed remarkable resilience to secure a 7-6(6) 6-1 victory.

The day also saw American Ben Shelton prevailing over Ugo Humbert in straight sets, cementing a successful outing for the United States with Ethan Quinn joining the winners' ranks. However, the celebrated event was not without its share of upsets, with Leylah Fernandez exiting after losing to Janice Tjen, marking a historic win for Indonesia.

Adding to the excitement, Italy celebrated significant progress with Lorenzo Musetti and Luciano Darderi advancing. As the tennis world watches, all eyes are on Jannik Sinner and Naomi Osaka, both poised for headline-making performances in their evening matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mamata Banerjee Set to Counter Modi in Singur

Mamata Banerjee Set to Counter Modi in Singur

 India
2
Tragedy and Loss: Karachi Mall Fire Claims 27 Lives

Tragedy and Loss: Karachi Mall Fire Claims 27 Lives

 Global
3
Tragic Turn of Events: Child Fatalities Stir Concerns in Jharkhand

Tragic Turn of Events: Child Fatalities Stir Concerns in Jharkhand

 India
4
Controversial Approval: UK's Green Light for China's Mega Embassy in London

Controversial Approval: UK's Green Light for China's Mega Embassy in London

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026