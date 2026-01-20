Dramatic Day at the Australian Open: Keys, Shelton, and Americans Shine

Amid the electrifying atmosphere at Melbourne Park, Madison Keys launched her title defense at the Australian Open with a challenging triumph against Ukraine's Oleksandra Oliynykova. Although trailing 4-0 early on, Keys displayed remarkable resilience to secure a 7-6(6) 6-1 victory.

The day also saw American Ben Shelton prevailing over Ugo Humbert in straight sets, cementing a successful outing for the United States with Ethan Quinn joining the winners' ranks. However, the celebrated event was not without its share of upsets, with Leylah Fernandez exiting after losing to Janice Tjen, marking a historic win for Indonesia.

Adding to the excitement, Italy celebrated significant progress with Lorenzo Musetti and Luciano Darderi advancing. As the tennis world watches, all eyes are on Jannik Sinner and Naomi Osaka, both poised for headline-making performances in their evening matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)