Left Menu

‘Belated’ Ratha Jatra festival held in Odisha’s Ganjam

A large number of people pulled the chariot of Lord Jagannath in some places of Odishas Ganjam district on Saturday, a day after the Ratha Jatra festival was celebrated elsewhere.Traditionally, the belated festival is held in Surangi, Digapahandi, Dharakote and some other areas of the district, though the exact reason is not known.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 02-07-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 20:51 IST
‘Belated’ Ratha Jatra festival held in Odisha’s Ganjam
  • Country:
  • India

A large number of people pulled the chariot of Lord Jagannath in some places of Odisha’s Ganjam district on Saturday, a day after the Ratha Jatra festival was celebrated elsewhere.

Traditionally, the belated festival is held in Surangi, Digapahandi, Dharakote and some other areas of the district, though the exact reason is not known. The return of the chariots, known as the Bahuda festival, is also observed in these places a day after it is held in other places. In terms of rituals, the festival in these places was almost similar to Puri where Ratha Jatra was celebrated in a grand manner on Friday.

Since the Jagannath temple was built by the then king of Surangi in the 18th century, locals and the temple management committee have been pulling the chariots a day after the famous festival is celebrated elsewhere.

It is believed that as people used to visit other places to celebrate the festival, there were not enough devotees to pull the chariots. So, the king postponed it by a day, according to locals.

Several Telugu-speaking people from the nearby villages of Andhra Pradesh also participated in the festival at Surangi in Patrapur block, said the president of the festival committee Gopal Chandra Hota.

The chariots rolled in these areas with public participation after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. PTI COR HMB NN NN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

 Iran Islamic Rep
4
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022