Bret Michaels confirms hospitalization due to 'unforeseen medical complication'

Poison frontman Bret Michaels has confirmed the hospitalization that led to the band pulling out of a Nashville concert on Thursday. Taking to his Instagram profile, Michaels posted, "To the incredible fans in Nashville, thank you for all your well wishes!! I was truly fired up to get on stage in the music city and perform, but due to an unknown complication & following hospitalization, it was not possible. I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight!!! I'm working on being back 100% very soon & hope you rocked hard with my friends Motley/Leppard/Joan and Classless Act!!!"

As per Variety, Poison were due to perform at Nashville's Nissan stadium on Thursday alongside Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Joan Jett at the Nashville stop of their The Stadium Tour. The tour was set to kick off in 2020, but was postponed to 2021 and again to this year, due to COVID-19. It finally began on June 16 in Atlanta and is set to conclude on September 9 in Las Vegas. It is an extensive tour across North America, featuring 36 concerts. The next concert will be at Jacksonville on July 2. Michaels, 59, has had health issues in the past. In 2010, he had a haemorrhage that required surgery and later that year he also underwent surgery to repair a hole in his heart.

As per Variety, Poison have sold over 50 million albums worldwide, including 15 million in the United States. The band has also had 10 singles in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, including six Top 10 singles and the number-one single 'Every Rose Has Its Thorn.' In 1998, Michaels acted, wrote, directed and produced the crime drama film 'A Letter from Death Row,' which also featured Martin Sheen. (ANI)

