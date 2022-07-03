Left Menu

Bret Michaels confirms hospitalization due to 'unforeseen medical complication'

Poison frontman Bret Michaels has confirmed the hospitalization that led to the band pulling out of a Nashville concert on Thursday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-07-2022 11:11 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 11:11 IST
Bret Michaels confirms hospitalization due to 'unforeseen medical complication'
Bret Michaels (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Poison frontman Bret Michaels has confirmed the hospitalization that led to the band pulling out of a Nashville concert on Thursday. Taking to his Instagram profile, Michaels posted, "To the incredible fans in Nashville, thank you for all your well wishes!! I was truly fired up to get on stage in the music city and perform, but due to an unknown complication & following hospitalization, it was not possible. I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight!!! I'm working on being back 100% very soon & hope you rocked hard with my friends Motley/Leppard/Joan and Classless Act!!!"

As per Variety, Poison were due to perform at Nashville's Nissan stadium on Thursday alongside Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Joan Jett at the Nashville stop of their The Stadium Tour. The tour was set to kick off in 2020, but was postponed to 2021 and again to this year, due to COVID-19. It finally began on June 16 in Atlanta and is set to conclude on September 9 in Las Vegas. It is an extensive tour across North America, featuring 36 concerts. The next concert will be at Jacksonville on July 2. Michaels, 59, has had health issues in the past. In 2010, he had a haemorrhage that required surgery and later that year he also underwent surgery to repair a hole in his heart.

As per Variety, Poison have sold over 50 million albums worldwide, including 15 million in the United States. The band has also had 10 singles in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, including six Top 10 singles and the number-one single 'Every Rose Has Its Thorn.' In 1998, Michaels acted, wrote, directed and produced the crime drama film 'A Letter from Death Row,' which also featured Martin Sheen. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
2
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
3
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022