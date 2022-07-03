Left Menu

Hrithik Roshan's weekend reunion with ex-wife Sussane Khan, Arslan Goni, Preity Zinta in LA

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, on Sunday, was seen enjoying a weekend reunion party with his ex-wife Sussane Khan, her beau Arslan Goni, Preity Zinta and Sonali Bendre in Los Angeles.

ANI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-07-2022 12:23 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 12:23 IST
Hrithik Roshan's weekend reunion with ex-wife Sussane Khan, Arslan Goni, Preity Zinta in LA
Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, on Sunday, was seen enjoying a weekend reunion party with his ex-wife Sussane Khan, her beau Arslan Goni, Preity Zinta and Sonali Bendre in Los Angeles. The 'Kal Ho Na Ho' actor took to her Instagram, and shared a happy group picture, to which she captioned, "A night to remember #memories #ting"

In the picture, the 'War' actor can be seen wearing a beige hat, snapping the group picture which includes his ex-wife Sussane Khan, Arslan Goni, Sonali Bendre, Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough. Soon after Zinta shared the happy group picture, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emotions.

"Wow alllll beauties in one frame pic of the year" a user commented. Another user wrote, "Beautiful Photo" followed by multiple heart emoticons.

The 'Krrish 3' actor recently wrapped his upcoming action entertainer 'Vikram Vedha', post that the actor flew to Los Angeles for a short vacation with his kids Hrehaan and Hridaan. A few days ago, the 'Super 30' actor took to his Instagram and shared a glimpse from his LA diaries showcasing the meal that he cooked for his sons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Kaabil' actor will be next seen in 'Vikram Vedha' with Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. The film is slated to release on September 30, 2022. Apart from that, he also has 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone on his bucket list. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
2
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
3
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022