Ajay Devgn to direct 'Kaithi' Hindi remake 'Bholaa'

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn on Monday announced that he will direct the action drama ''Bholaa'', the Hindi remake of 2019's Tamil hit "Kaithi''.

Devgn, who is also starring in the movie alongside frequent collaborator Tabu, said he is excited to return to the director's chair after ''Runway 34''. ''Well, the preparation was done earlier on. It was just a question of getting behind the camera again and saying the three magic words-Lights, camera, action!,'' the actor-director said. ''Bholaa'' was earlier supposed to be directed by Dharmendra Sharma, who has served as an editor on Devgn's films such as ''Son of Sardaar'', ''Shivaay'', and ''Bhuj: The Pride of India''. Devgn made his directorial debut in 2008 with the drama ''U Me Aur Hum'' and followed it up with his 2016 action movies ''Shivaay'' and ''Runway 34'', an edge-of-the-seat thriller, released in April. ''Bholaa'' is currently being shot in Hyderabad. The original film, written-directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, revolved around an ex-convict (played by Karthi) who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

''Bholaa'' is produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment, and Dream Warrior Pictures.

It will hit the theatres on March 30, 2023.

