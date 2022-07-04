Left Menu

Ajay Devgn to direct 'Kaithi' Hindi remake 'Bholaa'

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn on Monday announced that he will directing action drama Bholaa, the Hindi remake of 2019s Tamil hit Kaithi.Devgn, who is also starring in the movie along side frequent collaborator Tabu, said he is excited to return to the directors chair after Runway 34.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-07-2022 10:26 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 10:23 IST
Ajay Devgn to direct 'Kaithi' Hindi remake 'Bholaa'
Ajay Devgn (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn on Monday announced that he will direct the action drama ''Bholaa'', the Hindi remake of 2019's Tamil hit "Kaithi''.

Devgn, who is also starring in the movie alongside frequent collaborator Tabu, said he is excited to return to the director's chair after ''Runway 34''. ''Well, the preparation was done earlier on. It was just a question of getting behind the camera again and saying the three magic words-Lights, camera, action!,'' the actor-director said. ''Bholaa'' was earlier supposed to be directed by Dharmendra Sharma, who has served as an editor on Devgn's films such as ''Son of Sardaar'', ''Shivaay'', and ''Bhuj: The Pride of India''. Devgn made his directorial debut in 2008 with the drama ''U Me Aur Hum'' and followed it up with his 2016 action movies ''Shivaay'' and ''Runway 34'', an edge-of-the-seat thriller, released in April. ''Bholaa'' is currently being shot in Hyderabad. The original film, written-directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, revolved around an ex-convict (played by Karthi) who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

''Bholaa'' is produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment, and Dream Warrior Pictures.

It will hit the theatres on March 30, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA; U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon third round; Golf-Casey latest to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022