Will ‘Post-Mortem No One Dies in Skarnes’ Season 2 ever happen on Netflix?

Post-Mortem No One Dies in Skarnes debuted on Netflix in August 2021. The Norwegian drama went on to become a massive success. Now viewers are waiting for Post-Mortem No One Dies in Skarnes Season 2. Will it ever come on Netflix?

Netflix is yet to renew the Norwegian series for Season 2 but there is a good possibility of its renewal, provided it continues to earn more positive reviews for its first season. Moreover, the series was dropped on August 25, 2021, and Netflix usually takes much time to decide on the next season until they get good feedback and viewership on the streamed season's performance.

If Netflix renews Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes for Season 2 this year, then we could expect the series to be out in 2023, however, everything depends on the streamer.

The first season keeps suspense of local policeman Reinert's sudden disappearance and presence. Judith is trying to uncover the mystery, and it is yet to be cleared. The series starts with the death of Live Hallangen (played by KathrineThorborg Johansen), who is back from the dead state and has a newfound thirst for blood. Police found her in the field and declared her dead. But she later awakens on the forensic table as her autopsy starts.

Live finds that her family's funeral parlor desperately needs more business to earn food. Her brother Odd tries to keep the family-driven funeral home alive, but there simply aren't enough people dying in the small Norwegian town of Skarnes. Live's blood thirst keeps intensifying, and she soon realizes that this newfound urge can actually solve her brother's problem. What will happen to the people of Skarnes? Post-Mortem No One Dies in Skarnes Season 2 needs to clear the cliffhangers, if Netflix ever green-lights the series.

If 'Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes' Season 2 happens in all likelihood, almost all the main cast members would return including Live, Elias Holmen Sørensen (as Odd Hallangen, Live's brother Odd), André Sørum (Reinert), Kim Fairchild (Judith) and Sara Khorami (Rose).

Currently, there is no confirmation on Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes Season 2. Stay tuned to get more updates on the Netflix foreign language genre series.

