Quentin Tarantino, wife Daniella blessed with their second child

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella have been blessed with their second child.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-07-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 11:36 IST
Quentin Tarantino, wife Daniella (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella have been blessed with their second child. As per People, Daniella gave birth to the baby girl over the past weekend.

"Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce that Daniella gave birth to their baby girl on July 2, 2022, a little sister to Leo, their first child," the couple said in the statement. In February 2022, the couple announced they were expecting their second child.

Daniella, the daughter of Israeli singer-songwriter Tzvika Pick, first began dating Quentin after meeting him in 2009 as he was promoting his film Inglorious Basterds. The pair got engaged in June 2017 and married in November 2018. Their son Leo was born in February 2020. In 2021, Quentin appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! , where he revealed how he and his wife came up with his son's name - which didn't come from his close friendship with actor Leonardo DiCaprio, whom he worked with on Django Unchained and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

"We almost didn't name him that because people would assume I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio," he said at the time. "There's nothing wrong with that, but ... he's named after my wife's grandfather, but also because, just in our hearts, he was our little lion. So he's a lion. That's how we thought about him," the Oscar winner added. Quentin and Daniella have not revealed the name of their second child yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

