'The Wendy Williams Show' YouTube channel, website no more accessible following its conclusion

It seems like the official internet presence of 'The Wendy Williams Show' is no more, as the series' YouTube channel along with the official websites for Wendy Williams Productions and the program is no longer accessible. According to Variety, searches for the channel through YouTube and various search engines yield no results, potentially making hundreds of hours of clips and features from the series unavailable to view.

Meanwhile, .com domains such as 'wendywilliamsproductions' and 'wendyshow', which had previously hosted official resources for the production company and the talk show, are no longer direct to their previous pages. 'Wendywilliamsproductions' is listed as available under a Go Daddy auction, while 'wendyshow' pulls up a DNS error.

The revelation comes two weeks after 'The Wendy Williams Show' aired the final episode of its 13-season run. Due to Williams' health-related issues, the daytime talk show had been producing its most recent 2021-2022 season without its host. The series concluded on June 17, with guest host Sherri Shepherd and a video montage celebrating Williams' talk show run. Shepherd is set to host a new talk show, 'Sherri', beginning in the 2022-2023 season.

Williams' absence this season has remained somewhat of a mystery for her devoted fans. In March of this year, she was placed under financial guardianship and claimed misconduct by Wells Fargo. As per Variety, since the talk show's conclusion, Williams has appeared in a video interview with TMZ to discuss her health and her ambitions to enter the podcast industry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)