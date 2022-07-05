Left Menu

8 hurt, some critically, in July 4 Minneapolis park shooting

Eight people were wounded, some critically, in a shooting in a Minneapolis park during unofficial Fourth of July celebrations, according to officials.Police said the shooting took place about 1130 pm Monday at Boom Island Park.We were just watching fireworks and we just heard a whole bunch of shots, Kaayla Laanaee told WCCO-TV.

Eight people were wounded, some critically, in a shooting in a Minneapolis park during unofficial Fourth of July celebrations, according to officials.

Police said the shooting took place about 11:30 pm Monday at Boom Island Park.

“We were just watching fireworks and we just heard a whole bunch of shots,” Kaayla Laanaee told WCCO-TV. “I just heard them going over my head to the trees. I was just ducking by the lake.” First responders converged on the park and police began investigating and laying evidence markers.

Minneapolis Park Police said there was no formal July Fourth event or fireworks at the park, but that people had gathered there to celebrate the holiday.

Police say no one is in custody. Authorities have not released details about the eight who were taken to hospitals.

