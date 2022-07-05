Algeria to reopen land borders with Tunisia on July 15
Algeria will reopen its land borders with Tunisia on July 15, Algerian president Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced on Tuesday.
Millions of Algerians used to spend their vacations in Tunisia. The closure was part of a COVID-19 lockdown.
