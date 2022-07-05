Left Menu

Algeria to reopen land borders with Tunisia on July 15

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 23:44 IST
Algeria will reopen its land borders with Tunisia on July 15, Algerian president Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced on Tuesday.

Millions of Algerians used to spend their vacations in Tunisia. The closure was part of a COVID-19 lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

