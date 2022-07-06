Love, Death + Robots Volume 4 renewal is just a matter of time?

After two successful seasons, Netflix's Love, Death + Robots Volume 3 was also acclaimed for its incredible animation work. Fans devoured the entire season in a jiffy and are already curious about Love, Death + Robots Volume 4. Netizens mainly appreciate the show's unique style of storytelling.

Love, Death and Robots is a Netflix Original show created by Tim Miller, Joshua Donen, David Fincher, and Jennifer Miller. This is an adult series featuring a variety of short animated stories that fall in the genres of sci-fi, horror, and, occasionally, fantasy. Every episode in the series is a stand-alone and tells a completely different story than the other. Episodes have different cast members and are produced by different crews.

Love Death and Robots first premiered on Netflix back in March 2019 and was renewed in June of the same year. The second and the third season were released on May 21, 2021, and May 20, 2022, respectively. Love, Death & Robots Volume 3 has received lots of praise and critical acclaim, with a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 77% on its striking visual, unique storytelling style and the theme of the short animated stories.

As of now, Netflix hasn't yet renewed or revealed anything on Love, Death & Robots Season 4. And that's quite usual because it's not even a month since the third volume has been released. Netflix often waits several months to gather viewership data from across the world. If we look at records, the streamer renewed season 2 within three months after the release of the debut season. And in April 2021, ahead of the second-season premiere, Netflix renewed the series for a third season. Therefore, we have to wait for a few months to get the good news.

Love, Death + Robots Volume 4 is yet to be official. You can watch Love, Death & Robots Season 3 streaming on Netflix. And we will definitely keep updating you on Netflix's decision on the fourth season. Keep an eye on Devdiscourse for more news on short animated stories!

Also Read: The Tourist's Jamie Dornan shares his experience of Season 1 filming (plus updates of Season 2)