Hollywood star Richard Gere attends 87th birthday celebrations of Dalai Lama in Dharamshala

The 87th birthday celebrations of Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh saw the presence of Hollywood star Richard Gere. In a video captured by ANI, Gere, who is an active follower and supporter of the Dalai Lama, is seen participating in celebrations organised by the Central Tibetan Administration of the Tibetan government-in-exile at the main Buddhist temple of Tsuglagkhang in Dharamshala.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur extended his warm greetings to the Dalai Lama via a video call. "I spoke with the Dalai Lama over the phone a short while ago. He was very happy. When I wished him on his birthday he excitedly told me that he received the opportunity to live in Dev Bhumi Himachal and for that he is thankful to the Himachal government as well as the Centre," Thakur shared.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed birthday wishes to the Dalai Lama and prayed for the long life and good health of the spiritual leader. "Conveyed 87th birthday greetings to His Holiness the Dalai Lama over the phone earlier Wednesday. We pray for his long life and good health," Modi said in a tweet.

The Dalai Lama, throughout his life in exile, has achieved prominence among the world's political, religious, and social leaders as a universal icon of peace, harmony and non-violence. He has been successful in exposing the true nature of the anti-democratic, anti-religious, and anti-humanistic attitude of China and the untold sufferings of the Tibetans under the Chinese administration.

The Dalai Lama has won widespread international support for the Tibetan independence movement. He has been advocating the Tibetan cause with non-violence for the last many decades and has been raising awareness in the international community on the Tibetans' right to a homeland and culture, the restoration of the thousands of Buddhist monasteries which were destroyed by China and the freedom of hundreds of Tibetans captured by Beijing. (ANI)

