Sara Ali Khan wishes 'style icon' Ranveer Singh on birthday

Actor Sara Ali Khan wished birthday boy Ranveer Singh on her social media account. Sara took to her Instagram handle and dropped a wish for her 'Simmba' co-star Ranveer Singh.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 'Kedarnath' shared adorable unseen pictures with Ranveer. "From our selfie to our last, Happiest birthday to my ultimate favourite #styleicon #fashionfavourite #supremestar #number1 Bollywood's King Its @ranveersingh," Sara captioned the pictures.

One of the most versatile actors of his generation, Ranveer rings in his 37th birthday on Wednesday. The actor made his big Bollywood debut with the romantic comedy 'Band Baaja Baaraat' under Yash Raj Films in 2010, after which there was no looking back for him. The 'Kill Dil' actor played the role of Bittoo Sharma, a wedding planner, who falls in love with her co-worker Shruti (played by Anushka Sharma). The film was declared a hit at the box office and he was awarded the 'Filmfare Best Actor - Debut Male' award for his performance in the film.

Director Rohit Shetty introduced Ranveer into his cop universe as Inspector Sangram Bhalerao a.k.a. Simmba, a corrupt cop, whose life takes an unusual turn when he decides to avenge a woman who was assaulted by some local gangsters. Sara had played Ranveer's love interest in the movie. The film was declared a blockbuster hit and his energetic performance gathered a lot of appreciation from the audience. After the humongous success of 'Simmba' at the time of its initial release, the Ranveer and Sara-starrer will be re-released in Australia and Fiji.

Meanwhile, the 'Lootera' actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's comedy flick 'Cirkus' with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde and in Karan Johar's next romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani' with Alia Bhatt. On the other hand, Sara was last seen in the film 'Atrangi Re' opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She has a couple of movies in her kitty. Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Vikrant Massey in 'Gaslight'. The film is being directed by Pawan Kriplani who earlier helmed 'Bhoot Police' and is bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani. She has also recently finished shooting for an untitled project alongside Vicky Kaushal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)