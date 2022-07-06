TN Guv, Rajinikanth congratulate Ilaiyaraaja for RS nomination

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and top actor Rajinikanth on Wednesday greeted music maestro Ilaiyaraaja for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

The music composer was among four members who were nominated to the Upper House, the others being legendary athlete P T Usha, noted philanthropist Dr Veerendra Heggade and renowned screenwriter K V Vijayendra Prasad.

''Extraordinary musical genius and inspirational life journey of Thiru. Ilaiyaraaja @ilaiyaraaja have inspired and continue to inspire generations,'' a Raj Bhavan tweet said.

Ravi congratulated him on his nomination to Rajya Sabha, it added.

Similarly, Rajinikanth also congratulated his ''dear friend and the legendary'' musician.

