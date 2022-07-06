Left Menu

TN Guv, Rajinikanth congratulate Ilaiyaraaja for RS nomination

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-07-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 22:36 IST
TN Guv, Rajinikanth congratulate Ilaiyaraaja for RS nomination
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and top actor Rajinikanth on Wednesday greeted music maestro Ilaiyaraaja for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

The music composer was among four members who were nominated to the Upper House, the others being legendary athlete P T Usha, noted philanthropist Dr Veerendra Heggade and renowned screenwriter K V Vijayendra Prasad.

''Extraordinary musical genius and inspirational life journey of Thiru. Ilaiyaraaja @ilaiyaraaja have inspired and continue to inspire generations,'' a Raj Bhavan tweet said.

Ravi congratulated him on his nomination to Rajya Sabha, it added.

Similarly, Rajinikanth also congratulated his ''dear friend and the legendary'' musician.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022