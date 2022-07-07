Corporate Leader and Renowned Indian classical Singer Launches her book“A World Full of Babies”

Renowned singer-musician embraces a new platform…releases her first book on India and its connection with music! New Delhi, July 7: Runki Goswami, renowned Indian singer and composer released her first book on music, called A World Full of Babies. The book-release event was held at Crossword Bookstore, Worldmark, Gurgaon, today. The book talks about her passion for Music and its intensity on her life. According to her book Indian music teaches about togetherness and healing with music and the fact that frequencies and wavelengths of sounds extract feelings and emotional responses from the conscious and subconscious.This book accomplishes something that was long overdue—a deep dive into the history of Indian classical music to the elements that make all lore folksy and its connection with occult.

Runki talks about her growing interest in music and she gives the entire credit to her Grandmother and her Guruji in a passionately candid fashion which brings out her burning zest for life. She further talks about her learning experiences in music and about her events. The book is not just about Indian classical music, but also talks about other Regional, Pop/Rock and Contemporary music. According to Runki, The title of the book draws from a famous quote by Rock legend Richie Havens. Once asked what the future of Rock music was, Richie Havens had famously replied, “The future of Rock belongs to 12-year-olds; and, in future, it’ll belong to 8-year-olds and then to 4-year-olds…And then we’ll have a world full of babies; because babies are pure, y’know… just arrived, so to say. They have all the purity in them and Rock music helps them stay that way as more and more young generations take to this music form.” PWR PWR

