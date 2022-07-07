Left Menu

UK PM Johnson expresses regret he cannot remain as prime minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-07-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 17:20 IST
UK PM Johnson expresses regret he cannot remain as prime minister
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo Credit: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Boris Johnson said on Thursday he regretted not being able to stay on as Britain's prime minister as he announced his resignation. After days of battling for his job, Johnson was deserted by all but a handful of allies after the latest in a series of scandals broke their willingness to support him.

"Of course, it is painful to not to be able to see through so many ideas and projects," Johnson said at the door of Number 10 Downing Street. "But as we have seen at Westminster the herd instinct is powerful and when the herd moves, it moves."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022