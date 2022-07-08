Left Menu

Difficult to believe that Shinzo Abe is no more: President Kovind

He was a great statesman, his infectious affability endeared him the world over.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 17:34 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday condoled the death of Shinzo Abe and said he found it difficult to believe that the former Japanese prime minister was no more.

Kovind said Abe falling prey to an assassin's bullet was a tragedy for the entire humanity.

Abe (67), one of his country's most powerful and influential figures, died after being shot during a campaign speech on Friday in western Japan, according to NHK public television.

''I find it difficult to believe that Shinzo Abe is no more. He was a great statesman, & his infectious affability endeared him the world over. That he fell prey to an assassin's bullet is a tragedy for the whole of humanity. My heartfelt condolences to his family and people of Japan,'' Kovind tweeted.

Abe, who was Japan's longest-serving prime minister, was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech in Nara.

Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of the attack which shocked many.

