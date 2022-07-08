Ananya, Vijay tease fans with 'Akdi Pakdi' song promo

Actors Ananya Panday and Vijay Devarakonda, who co-star in the pan-India film 'Liger', have unveiled the promo of their upcoming song, 'Akdi Pakdi'. "Let's go Boyyyysssss! Full. All out. Mass!" captioned both Ananya and Vijay on their respective Instagram handles.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cfv30UtDzFb/ The 30-second promo is filled with foot-tapping music and groovy beats that seem like the perfect party track. Vijay's energetic dance moves, matched with Ananya's appealing zeal made the 'Akdi Pakdi' song a visual delight as well. Vijay was dressed in a rugged avatar, his hair unkempt, while Ananya looked quite glamorous wearing an all-black blouse and Patiala.

Soon after the actors unveiled the promo of 'Akdi Pakdi', fans flooded their comment section with heart and fire emoticons. 'Akdi Pakdi' is geared for release on July 11, this year. 'Liger' marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and the 'Khaali Peeli' actor's first multi-lingual film. The makers of the film also unveiled a poster of the lead actor Vijay who is standing naked with a bouquet of red roses in his hand. The poster got viral on social media and fans appreciated the 'Arjun Reddy' actor for his transformation.

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar 'Liger' is all set to hit theatres on August 26, 2022, after getting multiple delays due to COVID-19. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Talking about Vijay, he will be also seen collaborating with Puri Jagannadh in 'JGM', which is slated to release on August 2023.Apart from that he also has 'Kushi' with actor Samantha Prabhu, which is gearing up for a worldwide release on December 23, 2022.

Ananya on the other hand will star in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The film is expected to release in 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)