Left Menu

Oprah Winfrey's father dies days after family celebration

Oprah Winfrey's father, Vernon, has died, the doyenne of daytime talk said on her Instagram account on Saturday, just days after she said the family was able to honor her father.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 23:31 IST
Oprah Winfrey's father dies days after family celebration

Oprah Winfrey's father, Vernon, has died, the doyenne of daytime talk said on her Instagram account on Saturday, just days after she said the family was able to honor her father. "Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside, I had the sacred honor witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath. We could feel Peace enter the room at his passing," Winfrey wrote in the post.

Vernon Winfrey was born in 1933, she said. TMZ reported Vernon, 88, who owned and operated Winfrey Barber & Beauty Shop for more than 50 years, died after a battle with cancer on Friday night.

Earlier this week, Oprah Winfrey said on Instagram the family had planned a surprise "Vernon Winfrey Appreciation Day" backyard barbecue to have his friends celebrate him as he was ill. Her father thought it was meant to be a Fourth of July celebration, she said in the video. Oprah Winfrey parlayed a Chicago television talk show into a media empire that expanded into movie production, magazines, cable TV and satellite radio, making her one of the world's richest women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global
4
China running fake social media campaign targeting US, Canada businesses

China running fake social media campaign targeting US, Canada businesses

China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022